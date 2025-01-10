The Golden State Warriors finally returned to winning ways on Thursday night, taking a hard-fought 107-104 victory over a Detroit Pistons team that was in the middle of a five-game winning streak. The Warriors managed to grab a victory despite getting a rough shooting night from star man Stephen Curry, who, despite finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists on the night, had difficulties shooting the basketball, making just five of his 21 field-goal attempts on the night (2-14 from beyond the arc).

Curry has been showing signs of his age more often than ever, which is to be expected considering that he's already 36 years old and he's been dealing with knee issues all season long. Thus, it is to be expected that his status for the Warriors' Friday night contest against the Indiana Pacers, the second night of a back-to-back, is in doubt according to head coach Steve Kerr, as per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

The Warriors will be evaluating how Curry feels and whether it'd be the astute decision to allow him to suit up against another team that's currently in the middle of a winning streak in the Pacers. While there might be a bit of urgency on the Warriors' part to win some ballgames after falling down the pack with a near-.500 record, Curry's health remains the long-term priority for the franchise.

But it isn't just Curry whose status is in doubt for the Warriors' upcoming Pacers battle. Draymond Green is also questionable at best to play. It will be difficult for Golden State to compete against a rested Pacers team without Curry and Green, especially when Andrew Wiggins has already been ruled out and Jonathan Kuminga is out for a few weeks due to an ankle injury.

Buddy Hield and Dennis Schroder will have to do some major lifting for the Warriors if Curry and Green miss time.

Balanced Warriors effort gets the job done vs. the Pistons

It's not too often that Stephen Curry goes 5-21 from the field, but when he has an off-night, it usually means bad news for the Warriors. However, a balanced effort rescued Golden State, with Gui Santos even stepping up to score 13 points off the bench after not featuring in the rotation for most of the season.

Perhaps this means that the Pacers may be in for a trap game on Friday night when they take on the shorthanded Warriors that could be without Curry and Draymond Green.