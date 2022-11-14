Published November 14, 2022

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made history on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, it isn’t exactly the kind of record they would be proud of.

The Warriors lost to the Kings, 122-115, to drop to 5-8 on the season. It is their sixth defeat in their last eight games, and making matters even worse, they are now 0-7 on the road this campaign. According to NBA on ESPN, it is the first time in 33 years since the Dubs started the year without a road win in seven tries.

For what it’s worth, the 1989-90 Warriors team actually failed to win on the road until their 10th away game. That squad led by Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway eventually finished the year with a 37-45 record for 10th in the West, eliminating them from playoff contention.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are now 13th in the West, just four games behind the top seed and two behind the eighth seed. With that said, it is not yet too late for the team to turn things around and make a comeback.

Nonetheless, there is no doubt the Dubs will have to make several adjustments if they want to defend their title this 2022-23. While the starting unit led by Curry remains as dangerous as ever, their second unit hasn’t been that productive. They are now starting to feel the effects of losing key players in the offseason, and it’s still unknown how they are going to address it.

Golden State’s next road game is against the Phoenix Suns on November 16. Sure enough, that won’t be easy, especially with Devin Booker and co. among the top teams in the West,