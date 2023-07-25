Stephen Curry is the textbook definition of a winning player. Since Curry's explosion into the limelight during the 2012-13 season, the Golden State Warriors have become one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, even winning four championships in the process.

A lot of superstars in NBA history have tried their best to claim an elusive ring and yet still fell short. This speaks volumes to Curry's ability to elevate his teammates with his unfathomable gravity and unselfishness that he became the cornerstone of one of the league's most iconic dynasties.

There's certainly a long list of elite players in NBA history who have an empty spot on their trophy cabinets. But Stephen Curry would want to honor two retired superstars by giving them his championship rings if he could. Speaking on Big Boy TV, the Warriors star revealed which players he'll gladly give his rings to.

“It would not be Charles Barkley,” said Curry with a smirk on his face before bursting into laughter. “I would pick Steve Nash and I would pick Reggie Miller.”

Knowing Stephen Curry, those choices aren't a surprise. Not only did Curry work with Steve Nash while the former Brooklyn Nets head coach was still with the Warriors organization, he has also incorporated a lot of Nash's flair into his game. Nash was also sort of a precursor to Curry — an uber-efficient scoring machine from all three levels whose unselfishness knows no bounds. If only Nash played in the current era, then he may have also tallied some incredible scoring numbers like Curry has.

And then there's Reggie Miller, one of the greatest sharpshooters of all time. There's also a lot of Miller in the Warriors star. For starters, both are extremely loyal to the franchises that drafted them. And two, their incredible movement off the ball unlocks a ton of openings for their teams. There's a reason why, despite failing to win a championship, the Indiana Pacers only had three losing seasons with Miller in town.

Chris Paul would have been an interesting shout as well, although Curry and the Warriors can certainly give CP3 his own ring without having to relinquish one of their own if they manage to bounce back next season.