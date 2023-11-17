While he still has a lot left in the tank, Warriors star Stephen Curry is interested in pursuing NBA ownership opportunities when he retires.

It is never too early to think about what's next in your life, especially when you are a professional athlete and your career usually only lasts 10-20 years. For Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, he is currently in Year 15 as a member of the Warriors and is turning 36 years old in March. While he is one of the oldest players in the NBA now, Curry is still one of the best overall talents, which is why he is not close to retiring.

However, when Curry is ready to call it quits and hang up his jersey for the final time, his NBA journey will not necessarily be over.

One of the highest paid athletes in the world and known off the court for his business ventures, Steph Curry envisions himself remaining in the NBA as an owner when he retires.

“Understanding the business and how the NBA is run, what all goes into this huge behemoth of an operation, it fascinates you to understand, where's the future headed,” Curry said on NBC Sports Bay Area's ‘Dubs Talk.' “The league has changed so much in the 15 years I've been in and hopefully I'll be still playing for a good while.

“But to know that you can be a part of an ownership group that is ushering the NBA into hopefully it's super prime, and from viewership to basketball-related income that's coming in and to look at where the league can possibly expand — I know there are hints and rumors around [Las] Vegas, possibly Seattle, other cities that are kind of positioning to be the 31st, 32nd team in the league and what that looks like.”

It's not uncommon for current and ex-NBA players to invest in professional sports organizations. Current Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is a part-owner of Major League Soccer club Nashville SC, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is the new co-owner of the Washington Commanders in the NFL, and current Lakers great LeBron James has made it clear several times over the course of his career that he intends on pursuing a career as an owner in the NBA once he retires.

“I just want to be a part of an ownership group that is as excited as I would be to obviously win,” Curry said. “Be in a position where you're connecting with the community and the fan base the way that we have here in the Bay Area and with all the things that I've learned over the course of these 15 years playing and what I still have to learn about how the whole operation continues to work and grow, I could add some value there for sure.”

One of the faces of the NBA and a player that changed the way the game is played at all levels, Stephen Curry becoming an owner would be fantastic for the league as a whole, especially if they are to expand to 31, 32 or more teams in the near future.