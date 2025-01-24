Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry has earned a starting spot in the 74th NBA All-Star Game, as announced by the league on Thursday. This achievement marks his 11th All-Star selection and 10th start, surpassing Paul Arizin for the most All-Star appearances in the history of the Warriors.

The 74th NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Chase Center (5 p.m. PST), making it the third time the Bay Area has hosted the prestigious event (previously in 1967 and 2000). Curry will become the first Warriors player to participate in an All-Star Game in the Bay Area since Rick Barry and Nate Thurmond in 1967. Barry was also named MVP of that year's All-Star Game.

Stephen Curry's impact for the Warriors this season

Curry is putting up 22.6 points, 6.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per game across 35 starts this season. He sits fourth in the NBA with 151 three-pointers made and tops the league in free throw accuracy at 94.0%.

The now 11-year All-Star also has notched eight 30-point games this season, bringing his career total to 298. He now ranks second all-time among point guards in 30-point games, behind only Oscar Robertson (387).

The Warriors sharpshooter is among seven players this season averaging at least 20 points (22.6 PPG), four rebounds (4.9 RPG), and six assists (6.3 APG), while also boasting a true shooting percentage of 60% or more (61.6 TS%).

He shares this elite company with Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Damian Lillard.

With Curry on the court this season, the Warriors boast a total plus-minus of +118. When he's off the court, however, the team drops to a minus-141, resulting in a net rating swing of +329. Their per-game advanced stats reflect a similar trend, with the Warriors holding a +4.7 net rating with Curry and a -6 without him.

Curry in the All-Star Game

Stephen Curry, who has earned starting spots in 10 of his 11 All-Star selections, has participated in NBA All-Star Weekend events in 12 of the last 13 seasons. In his 10 All-Star Game appearances (missing the 2023 game due to injury),

The 36-year-old averages 19.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 25.1 minutes per game. He was named the 2022 All-Star Game MVP after scoring a career-high 50 points and setting an All-Star record with 16 three-pointers.

During the 2024 All-Star game in Indiana, Curry also took part in “Stephen vs. Sabrina,” the inaugural NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge, held on All-Star Saturday Night.

In the past, Curry has competed in the 3-Point Contest seven times (2010, 2013-16, 2019, 2021), winning the event in 2015 and 2021. He has also participated in the Shooting Stars Competition (2014 & 2015), the Rising Stars Challenge (2010 & 2011), and the Skills Challenge, which he won in 2011.

Paul Arizin played his entire 10-year NBA career with the Philadelphia Warriors (1950-62), posting career averages of 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 38.4 minutes across 713 games. Arizin led the league in scoring twice (1951-52 and 1956-57) and earned spots on the NBA’s 25th, 50th, and 75th anniversary teams. He was part of the Warriors’ 1956 championship team and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1978.