Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry hasn't played an NBA game in two months, but he's still finding ways to wow peers with his athletic achievements. Stephen Curry's hole-in-one during Saturday's American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Stateline, Nevada elicited praise all across the internet, including from LeBron James.

LeBron James was one of the many people who publicly marveled at Curry's hole-in-one on Twitter. The shot by the Warriors' star went so viral that “Stephen Curry” became the top trend on Twitter.

All aces should be celebrated like this!! Way to go @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/L3pEywDN5J — MikeTirico (@miketirico) July 15, 2023

Mike Breen just gave Steph Curry a Double Bang from his couch after he hit this hole in one@ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/b3qcTZjC1U — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 15, 2023

well when steph quits the nba to join the pga tour i guess chris paul can start https://t.co/UA34C8c6yj — russ bengtson (@russbengtson) July 15, 2023

Man somebody check his pulse and make sure he’s real.. https://t.co/li03zIeVJn — Damien Harris (@DHx34) July 15, 2023

Curry's hole-in-one came from 152 yards out on the par-three, seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. It marked the first time anyone accomplished the feat on that hole during the American Century Championship.

Curry celebrated as if he hit a game-winning shot to clinch a playoff series.

It wasn't the first time this summer that Curry made headlines on the golf course. Curry and Warriors' teammate Klay Thompson teamed up to take on Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the June 29 edition of The Match. Mahomes and Kelce beat the Splash Brothers in what was considered to be a upset.

There isn't much debate that Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. Maybe the point guard will also go down as one of the best golfers among athletes who play a different sport. Through 14 holes in the second round, Curry was atop the American Century Championship leaderboard.

At the start of Saturday's round, Curry led the field with 27 points. The scoring system for the tournament includes one point for par, three points for birdie and six points for eagle.