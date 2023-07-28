Stephen Curry is one of the best there is in the game today. In fact, it's a well-known fact that the Golden State Warriors superstar is the greatest shooter of all time. This is exactly why it's so endearing to hear a player of his caliber talk about his previous encounters with fallen Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, especially considering how at that point in time, Steph Curry was still a young up-and-comer trying to make his name in the league.

In a recent interview, the Warriors talisman shared a couple of his favorite Kobe stories that happened early on in Curry's career. The first one was how he drained a 30-footer over Bryant after the Lakers superstar covered him full-court. The second one was even better, as Steph so fondly remembers the first time Kobe actually acknowledged his potential.

Thankfully, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor of ESPN was able to dig up the videos of both instances. I must warn you, though: watching it will give you all the feels:

Here are the two moments that Steph Curry references when telling his favorite stories about Kobe Bryant 🥺 (via @KevinOConnorNBA)pic.twitter.com/NALRHLGJtm https://t.co/Xh0mCXyxxj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 27, 2023

That's just awesome. My favorite bit is when Steph quotes Kobe as he ex-Lakers talisman said that Curry was “nice” when talking about the Warriors star's game. Being the wholesome dude that he is, Curry changed up the quote a bit to make it more family-oriented. Bryant actually had a more NSFW approach in describing Steph. I believe the exact words that he mouthed were, “That motherf**ker nice.” Kudos to Stephen Curry, though, for trying to clean it up a bit.