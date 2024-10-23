The Golden State Warriors held Stephen Curry out of action for their final preseason game — a 132-74 demolition of the Los Angeles Lakers. This put Curry's status for opening night in some doubt, as his name popped up on the injury report leading up to the Dubs' regular-season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Nonetheless, Warriors fans need not worry, as Curry is off the injury report for their season opener, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Curry has been nursing an injury to his finger; he sustained a sprain to his right index finger, causing it to be heavily taped. This development prompted some worry among Warriors fans who saw how promisingly their team played during their undefeated preseason run. But Curry, at the very least, should be able to play through this without much trouble.

In addition to Curry, Brandin Podziemski has also been dealing with a nose injury that he sustained during preseason. Podziemski won't be missing time, however, as he is off the injury report as well. In fact, Slater pointed out that the Warriors have a blank injury report heading into their Wednesday night contest against the Blazers — the exact manner in which they would want to start the season.

Curry suited up in four of the Warriors' preseason games, only missing their final outing against the Lakers and a game on October 13 against the Detroit Pistons. In a similar vein to the way he began the 2024 Paris Olympics, Curry did not shoot the ball too well during exhibition season.

He put up just 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 36.6 percent shooting from the field and 28.3 percent from beyond the arc. This should not be a cause for concern whatsoever, as the 36-year-old star usually rounds into form sooner than later. And against one of the worst teams in the Western Conference in the Blazers (a team that has perhaps the worst defensive backcourt in the league), he should have no troubles shaking off the finger injury and lighting up Moda Center.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors should take care of business on opening night

The Warriors have every intention in the world to compete for a championship despite residing in the ever-tough Western Conference as well as whiffing on their major offseason trade targets. For them to compete for a championship, however, they have to take care of business against teams they're undoubtedly better than, one of which is the Blazers.

The Blazers should have plenty of difficulties dealing with the off-ball movement of Stephen Curry. Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija are their best bet when it comes to covering Curry, but that will leave one of Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons on Andrew Wiggins or Jonathan Kuminga, which isn't ideal.

Led by Curry, the Warriors have a better up-and-down roster than the Blazers. While starting the season on the road is not exactly ideal, especially with a potential trap game awaiting them, their laser focus on the goal ahead should give them the resolve to handle business in a workmanlike manner.