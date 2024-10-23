One of the only solid bets going into the 2024-25 NBA regular season is that Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors will not look the same. Klay Thompson decided on the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in free agency this offseason. It was a gut-punch to the Bay Area's basketball diehards and a franchise-altering move that will affect multiple legacies.

The impatient Warriors were chasing championships. Now they are left trying to find an identity while battling through the Western Conference gauntlet. Perhaps that is why Curry put out a good-vibes-only video address to the fans on Opening Night Eve. The Warriors will need a huge home-court advantage without the Splash Brothers bombing away together.

“I'm super excited to be back to figure out what this team needs to do to win,” Curry began. “Just the challenge of putting all the pieces together. You know we have got a lot of new faces and it's going to be fun from day one.”

“We say it all the time in training camp. It's a way of thinking if you want to be great in this league but it is true for us more than ever,” continued Curry. “Every day does matter for us to be able to figure this thing out.”

Measuring every day, minute, hour, and game results will not matter if Curry and Draymond Green cannot stay healthy. The Warriors have had some lingering issues the past few years so head coach Steve Kerr is continuing to temper minutes expectations.

Warriors working to keep Stephen Curry on the court

Steve Kerr's rotations will look far different, sure. There are enough familiar faces to expect the team to start off on the same page. That should help keep Curry's mileage low to start the regular season. Every day may matter, but so does every minute of fuel saved for the NBA Playoffs. That's why Kerr has already told the world Curry will be playing around 32 minutes per game, right around last season's average.

The future Hall of Famer was above 34 minutes per night in the three preceding seasons with a high of 38.2 minutes per game back in the 2012-13 campaign. That is untenable and everyone in the locker room knows it. Andrew Wiggins, Buddy Hield, Kevon Looney, and Gary Payton II have enough firepower to aid Curry's assault on the record books. Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis have shown enough promise that Kerr expects the reserves to maintain leads.

The Warriors have high expectations and the depth chart to believe another NBA Finals run could be a reality. Curry gave the fans a few more clips to churn up the hope that comes with every first day starting a new adventure.