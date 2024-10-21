Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr laid out a playing time plan for Stephen Curry, who is ready to go for the season opener after injuring his finger, during the season, per Jason Dumas of KRON4.

“Steve said he’s aiming to play Steph around 32 minutes per game,” Dumas reported.

Last season, Curry played 32.7 minutes per game. He's averaged 34.2 MPG in his 15-year career. The 36-year-old was recently ranked the NBA's No. 1 shooter of all-time by ClutchPoints' Bailey Bassett.

Projecting the Warriors 2024-25 season

The Warriors failed to reach a contract extension with Jonathan Kuminga, calling into question his long-term future with the team. However, they did reach a three-year, $39 million deal with Moses Moody.

In an exclusive ClutchPoints interview with DJ Siddiqi, Baron Davis said to keep an eye on the Warriors this season.

“I expect the Warriors to surprise a lot of people,” Davis said. “When you look at last year, I think they were a play-in team. But when you look at the up-and-down roller-coaster where they were — where they could have been — it was a matter of three or four games.

When I put my player and coach lens on, we were four games away from being in that fifth spot,” says Davis. “This team can be four games better than last year's team. I think they have more talent, or just as much talent, fresh and good energy for the Warriors and then the young guys will have bigger responsibility.”

The Warriors desperately need minimal issues from Draymond Green. There can't be suspensions or headlines for the wrong reasons as the team tries to bring up young talent like Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

“I expect a lot out of Brandin Podziemski,” Davis said. “I think they did well with the Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield additions. They have veteran guys that can help them win games.”

“When you think about Buddy Hield, one of the top 3-point shooters in the league, partnering with Steph, Steph needs the other guys around – and Draymond as well – they need the other guys around to evolve into who they want to be,” Davis continued. “And that makes Draymond and Steph even more dangerous. I like the Warriors.”

The immediate future of the Warriors franchise should be a concern. Curry and new teammate Hield are certainly a deadly pair of sharpshooters, but how much of the offense will go through Kuminga and the frontcourt? The 22-year-old blossomed in his third season, pouring in 16.1 points per game on 52.9% shooting. He's still filling out his frame so improvements can still be made on the glass.

The Warriors begin their regular season on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, October 23 at 10:00 p.m. EST.