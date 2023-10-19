Stephen Curry always manages to bring a certain dash of panache and bravado whenever he steps foot on the court for the Golden State Warriors. It's not like Curry talks too much trash to inflict damage on the opponents; instead, his free-flowing nature on the court — his shimmying, his unbridled celebrations, his look-away triples — usually lend itself to plays that cause even more damage to the opponent than the three points he usually puts up on the board in one fell swoop.

On Wednesday night, during a preseason tilt against recent playoff rival Sacramento Kings that came with its fair share of drama (a Chris Paul-De'Aaron Fox confrontation, a game-winner from Curry with six seconds to go), the Warriors' best player was unabashedly himself, yet again going back on defense before the three-pointer he just launched even crossed the cylinder of the rim.

Steph look-away 3 alert 🎯🚨 📺 Warriors/Kings – LIVE NOW on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/fYJIcj7Wr1 — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2023

This is not the first time that Stephen Curry pulled off this soul-snatching play… in preseason of all times. Against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, Curry had an even more audacious look-away triple go in. On this play, the Warriors star was still somewhat looking back at his three-point attempt and whether it went in or not. But against the Lakers, Curry was already pointing at Chris Paul, and he had his back fully turned without having the certainty of whether the ball would swish through the net.

These are the exact plays that make Curry such an infuriating player to defend for everyone in the league. Not only is he capable of running a marathon given how diligently he works off the ball, he also manages to twist the knife deep into defenders' guts (metaphorically speaking, of course) by engaging in these sorts of theatrics that make his opponents wonder whether exerting effort towards guarding the Warriors star is even worth it in the end.

The Kings will now have to deal with some Stephen Curry-induced trauma, especially when taking into account the fact that it was Curry who yet again gave the Warriors the win via a game-winner, only six months after Curry put them away in the playoffs with a 50-point night.