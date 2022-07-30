Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made headlines earlier in the week for all the wrong reasons. The former back-to-back NBA MVP threw an honorary first pitch for the Oakland A’s, and let’s just say it wasn’t exactly his best performance.

Pittsburgh Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger recently took to the mound as the 40-year-old was asked to throw the first pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. I’m not sure if Steph has already seen Big Ben’s pitch, but it would probably be in his best interest to take some notes. Roethlisberger just showed Curry how it’s done (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

2-time Super Bowl Champ Ben Roethlisberger showing off that muscle memory 💯pic.twitter.com/kpuAXNdeQX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 30, 2022

It wasn’t exactly a Jose Quintana pitch, but the Steelers legend definitely put some heat on that throw. Even more impressive is how he hit the mark with his pitch. To be fair, Roethlisberger used to throw footballs for a living, which is why it isn’t at all surprising that he was impressive on the mound.

The same cannot be said for Stephen Curry, though. The Warriors superstar has been on the receiving end of some criticism (okay, there’s been a lot) for his rather lackluster showing on the baseball mound. What we can say for sure is that Steph definitely picked the right sport. At the end of the day, this man is the greatest shooter of all time, and it would probably be best for him to stick to his strengths, so to speak.