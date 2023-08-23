The Golden State Warriors won't know for sure what Chris Paul's role will be this season until training camp tips off in a few weeks. As October 2nd fast approaches, though, the future Hall-of-Fame floor general's influence has already begun rubbing off on Jonathan Kuminga in recent pickup games— yet another indication Paul is best suited to come off the bench in 2023-24 for the first time in his illustrious career.

Stephen Curry recently discussed Paul's addition to the Dubs, revealing one key yet entirely predictable area his presence has benefited Kuminga during summer runs with teammates.

“There's a lot of excitement that for us, if we want to talk about strict Xs and Os, he connects a lot of lineups for us in terms of being able to help some of the young guys figure out what it means to play winning basketball, being in the right spots,” Curry said of Paul on the most recent edition of Gil's Arena. “He's obviously a great leader in terms of his communication. Like he's going to get on you, he's going to over-communicate, and we need that. I've already seen him playing pick up, him helping [Jonathan Kuminga], how to help him run the pick and roll, where to be at, giving him confidence in those type of scenarios. That'll help us in terms of trying to be more cohesive.”

Paul is one of the best ball-screen operators in NBA history, a mid-range assassin who leverages his rare shot-making talent with an expert understanding of timing and angles as a passer. His all-time comfort setting the table offensively is one of many reasons why—even before accounting for the team's significantly increased financial flexibility in 2023-24 and beyond—Golden State swapped Jordan Poole for the Point God hours before the 2023 NBA Draft.

Paul's unique playmaking impact will be a boon for all the Warriors, but it's Kuminga's game that he always stood to help most. Though the third-year forward's dreams of developing into an on-ball superstar aren't dead, that's certainly not the role he'll occupy for Golden State this season as it chases a remarkable five titles in 10 years.

Finishing plays is where Kuminga's real value lies for the Dubs offensively. Who better to set the 21-year-old up as a high-flying pick-and-roll dive man than Paul, among the best pocket passers and lob throwers ever?

Needless to say, it's extremely encouraging that Paul and Kuminga are honing that potentially deadly two-man game weeks before training camp. It really could emerge as the halfcourt fulcrum of Golden State's second-unit offense, especially with Dario Saric playing center to help space the floor.

But those hopeful strides as a screener on the ball also hint at Kuminga's overall growth heading into a season that could decide his long-term future in the Bay.

“JK needs to work on [screening and rolling] as well. These are things that are really detail oriented. There are things about the way you screen and dive and catch and finish in the lane, in traffic, that just take time,” Steve Kerr said in late May. “So that's why both Gary and Wiggs were playing the 4 in the playoffs ahead of Jonathan, but he's entering his third year next year. He's 20 years old, he's got a great future ahead, he's just gotta keep on the same path he's on. But he's gotta make those strides like I said on the glass and running the floor and diving in pick-and-roll. If he does those things then he's gonna play more, and that's how you continue to grow and build your game.”

It remains to be seen just how much Golden State's relative gamble on Paul will pay off. The fact he's already building a pick-and-roll rapport with Kuminga, though, is early evidence it will have been worth taking.