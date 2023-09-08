Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history. His outstanding marksmanship skills on the court have dazzled Golden State Warriors fans for the past 14 seasons. It turns out the secret lies in his breathing.

Curry recently said his breathing has made a profound difference in his game, per SLAM's Max Resetar.

“Probably breathing. My skills coach Brandon Payne always talks about breathing is a skill. And I think for the young kids it's beneficial but they can kinda get away with it just because they're so energetic and young they don't even need to warm up these days. They just go out there and hoop,” Curry said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But the deeper you get into your career being able to control your breathing, like recovery, controlling your nerves, all those types of things. I've really tried to master that in the last five, six years. Nobody would really know you're doing it while you're doing it,” Stephen Curry continued.

The Warriors' Stephen Curry is 35 years old and in the prime of his NBA career. Although he is already entering his 15th NBA season, he has never completed a full 82-game schedule in his career. Charles Barkley also recently said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Curry wouldn't have survived the physicality of the Detroit Pistons' “Bad Boys” had he played in their era.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

On the other hand, is Stephen Curry really better than Earvin “Magic” Johnson? Obviously, Curry is the much better shooter. On the other hand, Magic's playmaking skills are superior to Curry's. If one were to compare their overall games, it's still up for debate.

For now, Stephen Curry's goal is to lead the Warriors to another NBA title.