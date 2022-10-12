Warriors talisman Stephen Curry’s role in Draymond Green-Jordan Poole resolution

The Golden State Warriors have laid the hammer down on Draymond Green. Well, somewhat. This is after head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that the Warriors veteran will be fined for his actions against teammate Jordan Poole. Draymond, however, will not be serving any form of suspension.

As it turns out, Green and Poole recently had a heart-to-heart as they attempted to put this entire issue behind them. According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry was instrumental in the discussions between his two teammates (Anthony Slater of The Athletic):

“The players have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes,” Kerr said. “Steph has been working like crazy to try to figure out the best way to move forward. So, he’s been organizing some of these conversations.”

It sounds like Green and Poole have now moved past this issue. Kerr also said that he is in full support of the team’s decision not to suspend Green:

“Jordan and Draymond got together and had a great discussion that I think will help us move forward,” Kerr said. “So, after this entire week of just assessing everything, this feels right.”

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green and Jordan Poole sat down for an important conversation in the last few days that has helped the Warriors push forward with Draymond back pic.twitter.com/ZBvYk1zqfJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 12, 2022

Coach Kerr also said that Draymond’s self-imposed team hiatus will be over when he returns to the team on Thursday. He will be suiting up for the Warriors’ final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

All’s well that ends well, I guess? It now sounds like this is going to be water under the bridge sooner rather than later. Whether or not it will have any sort of impact on the Warriors’ chemistry this season, however, remains to be seen.