Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook are two of the most respected NBA veterans. The two never played on the same team, but they have great respect for each other. Westbrook helped open a school in Los Angeles in late September, which drew a message from Curry.

In collaboration with the L.A. Promise Fund, the Nuggets guard opened the Westbrook Academy on Tuesday in South Los Angeles. The facility is expected to serve over 400 middle and high school students. Stephen Curry sent Westbrook a congratulatory message on social media when news of the school's opening broke.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry pays respect to Westbrook

“Congrats [Russell Westbrook], [Nina Westbrook], and the whole family,” the Curry posted on his Instagram story.

Westbrook opened up on the decision to partner with L.A Promise to open up the school.

“Having grown up in Los Angeles, knowing the resources I didn’t have. And to have an opportunity to partner with L.A. Promise to bring something like this to South LA for their kids, for their families… What’s most important in education is our future. There’s different parts of education that we’ve attacked here. Mental health is a huge part of our operation, our family services is a huge part of our operation. I just want to be able to bring something where kids come to school, enjoy, and have a fun and healthy learning environment,” Westbrook said, per Kelli Johnson of Fox 11 Los Angeles.

In addition to growing up in LA, Westbrook spent part of his career playing for the Lakers and Clippers. He comes off a 2023-24 season where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals for LA. Westbrook departed the Clippers for the Nuggets during the 2024 offseason, joining forces with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

It will be exciting to see everything else Westbrook accomplishes during the last part of his NBA career.