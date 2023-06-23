Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent a message to Scoot Henderson on Thursday. The athletic Henderson went number three overall to Portland.

The Trail Blazers are expected to hang on to the talented combo guard from the NBA G League Ignite. Curry is a fan, judging by a special TikTok message he sent on Thursday.

Long day waiting for the draft! Warriors #19 and @thereal013 finally taking the big stage 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/yuQL22fo44 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 23, 2023

Henderson is expected to compete and play right away for the Blazers based on his talent, maturity, and potential. It remains to be seen whether Portland will keep star point guard Damian Lillard, although the Blazers have ‘shut down' Lillard trade talks.

Curry's fixation with watching Henderson is a testament to the 6-foot-4 guard's ability. Henderson averaged over 16 points to go along with 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot just under 43% on the season, however, and just 27.5% from three-point range.

Henderson has drawn comparisons to Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant for his handles and ability to get to the rim with explosion and control. His craftiness at finishing around the rim and innate passing skills could allow Lillard to flourish even more, especially in clutch situations.

Curry's Warriors just traded Jordan Poole and have an opening at shooting guard. Henderson will oppose Curry next season, however.

At just 19 years old, the Marietta, Georgia native has plenty of growing to do but is an advanced athlete. He said that he brings a “dog” mentality to the court in an interview following his selection.

"They gettin' a dog." —Scoot Henderson is confident in what he brings to the Trail Blazers 🐶 pic.twitter.com/raanYECsrJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2023

Henderson also shared a tender moment with his grandmother following the realization of his dream in at the Barclays Center, where the 2023 Draft is being held.

Scoot Henderson with his grandma ❤️ 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/XyWqYhGYxC — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023

Henderson was seen putting in work with Curry in a workout video that was filmed in northern California earlier this month. The Warriors star will likely face the Trail Blazers' pick on the court this fall.

The former G League star said he wants to face Curry and De'Aaron Fox most in 2023.