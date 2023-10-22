After Andre Iguodala officially called it a career, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made sure to honor his former teammate and show him the love and respect he deserves.

On Instagram, Curry shared a rather touching message to pay tribute to Iguodala and the incredible career he has had. Iggy was a key part of the Warriors' four NBA championships, even winning Finals MVP in their first title run in 2015. Although his numbers dipped in the latter part of his career, his veteran presence, versatility and defense had really been impactful for the Dubs.

Curry showed his appreciation for Iguodala and everything he has done for the Warriors. They have become more than just teammates as well, and that's evident with the bond they share off the court.

“You already know what it is #9! You did your thing on [and] off the court [and] I appreciate everything you've done for me, the Dubs, the league…you carried a bright torch! And what is to come should be the best sequel in a while. Love bro! Save a tee time for me,” Curry wrote alongside several photos of him and Iguodala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

Andre Iguodala retirement tributes

No one can deny the massive contributions Andre Iguodala made to the Warriors. Without him, it's hard to imagine the Dubs winning all the championships they got in the past decade.

It's not only Stephen Curry who showed his admiration for Iggy after he announced his retirement. Head coach Steve Kerr, Warriors owner Joe Lacob, former teammate Harrison Barnes and many others all shared incredible messages to celebrate Iguodala's career.

“Andre Iguodala was a huge part of four NBA championship teams with the Warriors and will forever be remembered for his many contributions to our franchise, both on and off the court,” Lacob wrote.”

“His team-first approach, which we witnessed immediately upon his arrival in Golden State, helped set the tone for much of our success, as did the impact he had on the defensive end of the floor. We look forward to raising #9 to the rafters in Chase Center at some point in the future, and we wish him well in what will assuredly be a very successful post-playing career venture into the business world.”

Kerr had similar sentiments as Lacob. But aside from releasing a statement, he also shared an emotional message for Iguodala on Friday, calling him a “foundational piece” of what they have accomplished so far.

“He's one of the main reasons that we've got those four banners hanging up. He was a foundational piece of what has been one of the great runs in NBA history. In many ways, Andre set the tone for the whole thing by agreeing to come off the bench in 2014-15, really sacrificing, and making the move that unlocked the team,” Kerr said.

Barnes, for his part, thanked Iguodala for being a massive part of his growth and development into the player he is today.

“I talk to you too much to make this post long but congrats to my brother [Andre Iguodala] on a HOF career! You've helped me grow and been consistent through the ups and downs even when I wasn’t! I appreciate you for everything. Save me a spot in the company!”

Similarly, Trae Young called Iguodala a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

Iguodala has certainly accomplished a lot in his career. And sure enough, he will be remembered as one of the best who has ever played the game.