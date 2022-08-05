‘The way I play the game is relatable’: Stephen Curry setting example for girl hoopers at elite camp

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is conducting his annual camp for elite prep prospects a bit differently this year. Among the 26 high school prospects at Curry Camp this week in downtown San Francisco are 13 girl hoopers, just the latest step in his ongoing effort to fight for gender equity in sports.

Girls have been coming to Curry’s camp alongside boys since 2018. He made an effort to evenly split attendees down gender lines this time around, though, the first time Curry Camp has taken place since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re just trying to normalize that basketball is basketball, and celebrate the game,” Curry said, per Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. “My hope is to give the girls coming through the ranks something potentially to look forward to, being part of this experience and having access to me and our squad and what we do. And, also, for the boys, to give them the perspective that it’s not just them hooping. Girls can do this, too. And they should encourage, celebrate it and support it.”

Stephen Curry, obviously, isn’t the only marquee NBA player who’s gone out of his way in recent years to champion women’s sports. Kobe Bryant’s passion for the WNBA inspired a new generation of women’s basketball fans, while luminaries like LeBron James and Ja Morant—at opposite ends of the age and cultural spectrum—regularly espouse gender equality, too.

Basketball has a long way to go to tear down its built-in structures of misogyny. But honing their craft under the direct tutelage of Curry will no doubt help girl campers in San Francisco expand their games in a manner still mostly limited to boys.

Curry’s skill-based style is accessible to everyone, after all, regardless of size and athleticism.

“The way I play the game is relatable for the women’s game,” he said. “My skill set can be copied. It’s not about playing above the rim. Everything I do, I feel they can work at and emulate. The skill work we teach both the boys and girls, at the same time, is something they can take back home when camp is over.”

Curry Camp ends on Saturday, but the lessons about basketball and life at large this year’s participants learn will ripple throughout the game for years to come.

