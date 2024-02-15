Golden State is 26-26 on the season, putting them 10th in the West.

The Golden State Warriors and star Stephen Curry suffered a frustrating loss Wednesday night as they were defeated by their in-state foe in the Los Angeles Clippers. They were winning for most of the contest, even leading by 15 points at one point, but the Clippers would close the gap and get the victory off huge performances from James Harden and Paul George without Kawhi Leonard.

Curry would speak to the media after the game and was very candid in his assessment of Golden State as the team enters the All-Star break with one game left at a 26-26 record. The face of the franchise called the Warriors “very average” which he further mentioned “doesn't get it done in the league” according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“We're very average,” Curry said. “Very average doesn't get it done in this league. We need to make a run, hopefully, we bounce back tomorrow and after the All-Star break hit a stride where we win every game [at home] and steal a few on the road.

“We've been very average so far, so we have to regain that home-court fear that we have grown accustomed to in the past,” Curry continued.

Curry said that Thursday night's game is “important”

The sure-fire Hall of Fame player scored a whopping 41 points to go with five assists and four rebounds while making nine of his 19 shot attempts from three-point range. However, it was not enough to stop the Clippers who have arguably been the hottest team in the association as they are now 36-17 and have won 19 of their last 24 games.

“They're a really good team that has some confidence, and we're still trying to prove that we're that type of team,” Curry said.

Even if the Warriors won this game, Curry mentioned to the media that the whole team would still say that they have been mediocre this season. This would make the report about Golden State going after LeBron James at the trade deadline valid as they feel the team needs a significant boost.