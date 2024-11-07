There's no surprise when Stephen Curry pulls out one of his trick shots before or during the game, but sometimes you still have to be mesmerized by the things that he can do. Before their big game against the Boston Celtics, Curry was seen kicking the basketball like he was in a soccer game. He kicked the ball on his knees two times, then he picked it up, shot a fadeaway three, and of course, it went in.

Expand Tweet

Not only were people at the game probably shocked, but social media users were stunned when they saw the video.

“Curry's always got something up this sleeve,” one user tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is what going to the Olympics will do to a man,” another user said.

“He ain't human fr,” a third user said.

There's no doubt that Curry will pull out more tricks as the season progresses.

Stephen Curry dominates Celtics again

It seems like whenever Stephen Curry faces the Celtics, he's going to have a big game, going all the way back to the 2022 NBA Finals. This time around, both teams came into this game with only one loss, and it was the Warriors that walked out with the victory.

Curry finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, and did all that he could to lead the Warriors over the Celtics. It may be a surprise to some people that the Warriors are playing so well to start the season, but they know they haven't accomplished anything yet.

“It was a great test, knowing we haven't done a damn thing,” Curry said after the game. “But it felt good.”

Head coach Steve Kerr has continued to use 12-man rotations, and it looks like the plan is working. With the Warriors at 7-1, at this point, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.