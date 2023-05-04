Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Golden State Warriors have a pivotal Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. They are in danger of going down 0-2 before having to head to Los Angeles, which would put them in an extremely precarious situation. However, Kendrick Perkins believes Stephen Curry is going to come out with a vengeance and not allow that to happen.

"I expect [Steph Curry] to come out chewing that damn mouthpiece and smiling and going out there and giving people that work tonight." Kendrick Perkins on tonight's Game 2 of the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup. (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/GjgRUIeQF0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2023

“We’re talking about a guy who is one of the more competitive guys this game has ever seen when it comes down to Steph, and I expect him to come out chewing that damn mouth piece and smiling and going out there and giving people that work tonight. He will make adjustments on his own.”

Perkins believes that Curry will respond with a fast and furious pace after a down Game 1 for his standards, although it wasn’t a terrible performance by any means. Curry had 27 points, shooting 10/24 from the field and a very respectable 6/13 from the 3-point line. Curry was joined by teammates Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole in hitting 6 3-pointers in the game.

Although it was a fine performance, Kendrick Perkins is right that Curry is going to be more aggressive in Game 2. The Warriors can’t afford an 0-2 deficit before heading to Los Angeles, as it would essentially seal the fate of a Golden State team that really struggles on the road. It would be no surprise to see Curry put up at least 30 shots in Game 2 against the Lakers.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Lakers will tip-off later on Thursday, and if it is anything like Game 1, NBA fans will be in for yet another treat. If Kendrick Perkins is right, a patented Stephen Curry performance will be the highlight of the affair.