Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his brand with Under Armour have found their first signee in Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. Curry posted to social media to share his excitement about Fox getting an endorsement deal with his brand.

On his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Warriors legend welcomed the Kings star, who has been rocking shoes under the Curry brand for a couple of years now.

“SPLASH!!!! The mission continues.…from 2020 when we launched, to this right here!” Curry said in the post. “Another step towards Changing the Game for Good! Welcome to the Curry Brand fam @swipathefox. Let's get it!”

SPLASH!!!! The mission continues.…from 2020 when we launched, to this right here! Another step towards Changing the Game for Good! Welcome to the Curry Brand fam @swipathefox 🤝 Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/5yZxY43vM0 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 26, 2023

There's no doubt that this deal was in the works as looking back, Fox was dropping hints based on what he's been wearing on his feet. As previously said, Fox is no stranger to the Warrior's guard apparel, but in the Kings 130-114 win over the Utah Jazz in their season opener, the young point guard was wearing a pair of the Curry 2 Low FloTro according to Complex.

Fox is coming off his best performance last season as he averaged 25 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game, leading the Kings to the first round of the playoffs. Funny enough, the Kings lost to Curry and the Warriors in seven games after losing an early 2-0 series lead.

After the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the semi-finals, Curry and company will look to compete once again for a spot in the NBA Finals. At the very least, Curry and Fox will be dressed in Under Armour apparel to support the Curry Brand.