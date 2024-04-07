The Golden State Warriors are teetering on the brink of 2023-2024 season infamy, struggling to get momentum going in time for the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Dubs have gotten key performances from Jonathan Kuminga and other promising young players this season, mostly Kuminga, but still rely way too much on the hot hand of Curry to carve out a path to victory each game.
Recently, Coach Steve Kerr's team got a final Curry playing status update vs. the Jazz that does not bode well for the Dubs' playoff chances and playoff winning chances during this spring and summer. The news came during the release of a report detailing the Warriors' nightmare playoff scenarios for 2024. It also happened during a time in which former GM Bob Myers had a shocking admission on the Draymond Green punch on Jordan Poole video leak.
Curry's injury update took center stage on Saturday with the Dubs preparing for a clash with the Jazz on Sunday.
Curry Injury Update Revealed
According to reporter Anthony Slater, Curry is out for Sunday's game vs. the Jazz. Curry has played 71 games on the season but Sunday's home tilt with the Jazz almost certainly will not be added to that list.
Steph Curry is out tomorrow at home against the Jazz. The Warriors are resting him. Curry is at 71 games played this season. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are questionable. Gary Payton II is probable.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 6, 2024
The good news for Warriors fans is that Curry does not appear to have any major injuries at this particular time that would preclude him from playing. He did suffer a sprained right ankle last month. The bad news is that the Warriors' resident iron man appears to be feeling weary, especially considering the magnitude of the situation on Sunday following a tough, close road loss to the Utah Jazz.
The reality of the situation is that Curry has a lot of tread on the tire, considering his four NBA titles and long, storied history of logging big minutes in playoff situations.
Now, the Dubs will have to move forward not knowing exactly how capable he will be of fighting the biggest battles play-in and play-out vs. younger opponents as the playoffs continue to draw near.
Late Night Tip Set For Mavs vs. Warriors
Coach Kerr and ‘Chef' Curry's team has an 8:30 p.m. tip-off set for Sunday night against the Jazz. On paper, the Warriors have what should be a relatively easy win on their hands, to the uninitiated NBA fan.
Savvy fans should know that the Jazz are a deceptively tough, upstart young team with everything to gain and nothing to lose. Klay Thompson has also shown signs of age-related wear and tear lately, although he has had his moments. If Wiggins and Kuminga aren't able to play vs. the Jazz, Sunday's task will get even taller for Coach Kerr's team.
Kuminga is averaging better than 16 points per game as part of a breakout season while the 29-year-old veteran forward Wiggins is averaging over 14 points per game. The Warriors will need every ounce of scoring to beat the Jazz on Sunday with Curry on the sidelines, another challenge in a season full of them for the Dubs.