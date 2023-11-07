Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry raved about MiLaysia Fulwiley's insane play for the South Carolina women's basketball team.

South Carolina women's basketball guard MiLaysia Fulwiley's incredible coast-to-coast play has received rave reviews from several big-name athletes. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was one of several NBA stars left slack-jawed watching Fulwiley on Monday.

MiLaysis Fulwiley did something few women's basketball players could do. She dribbled coast-to coast, wrapped the ball around her waist, and contorted her body in mind-air. Her scintillating play combined the instincts of “Pistol Pete” Maravich and a bit of Harlem Globetrotters hang time. The freshman guard made her introduction into women's basketball with flying colors.

Stephen Curry couldn't believe what he just saw. He promptly chimed in on the spectacular play in his Instagram stories.

Curry wasn't the only NBA star who shared his thoughts on MiLaysia Fulwiley's coast-to-coast layup. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson put things in valuable perspective on Monday. Johnson, who played in the NBA from 1979 to 1991, said that was the most spectacular basketball move he had ever seen.

“I'm watching the women's basketball game between South Carolina and Notre Dame right now and I just saw the best move in all of basketball including the pros like LeBron, Steph, KD, Victor, and Jokic. Everyone must see the coast-to-coast, behind the back move by MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina. WOW,” Magic Johnson tweeted on Monday.

MiLaysia Fulwiley finished with 17 points, six assists, and six steals in her women's college basketball debut. She helped No. 6 South Carolina demolish No. 10 Notre Dame on opening night, 100-71.

Something tells us that's not the last time the Warriors' Stephen Curry will react to one of MiLaysia Fulwiley's spectacular plays.