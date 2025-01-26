Warriors guard Stephen Curry showcased a pregame routine that will fire up fans. The basketball icon took some of his vintage half-court shots as the Warriors took on the Lakers Saturday night. Golden State is 22-22 as the team's uneven season heads into the trade deadline.

While Warriors fans might be frustrated with the season's progress, but this clip is enough to make them smile.

Golden State needs a momentum-building win on Saturday night

After starting the year 12-3 and looking like a prime contender in the West, Steve Kerr's team has come crashing back down to earth. With these recent struggles come questions about the franchise's future. The greatest shooter ever is currently averaging 22.6 points and 6.3 assists per game on his usual efficiency. Despite his solid numbers, the dip in scoring showcases that, at 36, Curry's prime is running out.

Golden State's question going forward is whether the franchise wants to trade some of its young talent to win now. The Warriors have many quality role players, including Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Brandin Podziemski. While Steve Kerr is still using twelve-man lineups, that strategy is not sustainable as this team looks to build more chemistry.

Golden State has already made an eye-opening trade this year when it added Nets guard Dennis Schroder. The move showcased that the front office still believes this year's squad can contend. Schroder has gotten off to a slow start with his new team, averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 assists on 36.0% shooting.

Regardless of the Warriors' future, Saturday night's game is a matchup for the fans between the two greatest players of this generation. LeBron James and Stephen Curry are still doing extraordinary things at this stage of their careers, but time is running out. Moments like the one above speak to why Steph will forever have his imprint on the game of basketball.