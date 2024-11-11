With the Golden State Warriors set to host the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12, Klay Thompson will return to San Francisco for the first time as a visitor. Despite his new alliance, Steve Kerr still had heaps of respect for his former player, whom he believes was robbed of his prime years.

Kerr reflected on Thompson's time in Golden State ahead of the matchup, saying that's believes the sharpshooter had his prime stolen by his “devastating” ACL injury. Kerr believes the two years Thompson missed would have been the best of his career, had it not been for injury.

“That’s just so devastating,” Kerr said, via The Athletic. “To me, 28, 29, 30, that’s when everything comes together. Your mind, your experience, your body, your skill. I didn’t think he ever looked better. So that injury clearly was the pendulum swinging the other way in his career. He was still good. Still really good. Helped us win a championship [in 2022].

“Those next couple years, I think, would’ve been his absolute prime. That would’ve been the very best version of Klay. I think part of the reason he struggled so much with it emotionally is that he knew those years were ripped from him by the injuries. He was really at the apex of his game. That’s why it was so tough to see him suffer. He was so distraught at times, even last year. It was sad. To me, he’s just had a really difficult time reconciling the injuries.”

In 2018-2019 — Thompson's final season before tearing his ACL — he averaged 21.5 points per game. The next season he appeared in, 2021-2022, his production only took a minor dip to 20.4 points per game but his shooting numbers were down across the board.

Warriors to honor Klay Thompson in return

Even though Thompson joined one of the Warriors' biggest rivals in the offseason, there is no tension between him and the organization that drafted him in 2011. Golden State is prepared to give their former star an honorary night in his return capped off by a tribute video.

Regardless of what happens with Thompson in Dallas, he will undoubtedly have his jersey retired by Joe Lacob and the Warriors when he retires. Thompson formed one of the league's most iconic duos with Stephen Curry with the team and was a key part of their four most recent championships.

The Warriors and Mavericks tip off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on TNT.