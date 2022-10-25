Steve Kerr drops concerning injury update on new Warriors recruit

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a handful of injuries right now as they embark on what is expected to be a grueling title defense this season. One player that is now set to spend some time on the sidelines is new Dubs recruit Donte DiVincenzo, who is currently dealing with a concerning hamstring injury.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently provided an update on the injury status of the 25-year-old shooting guard, and at this point, things aren’t looking very good for DiVincenzo (via Jarrod Castillo of NBC Sports)

“Donte will be re-evaluated in a week so he will miss the next week for sure and I know we’ll be on the road so we haven’t determined yet whether he’ll go on that trip or not,” Kerr told reporters. “But we’ll see where he is in a week.”

To be clear, DiVincenzo isn’t likely to be back in a week’s time. He’s merely going to be re-evaluated by then, which means that he could miss more time based on the results. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the 6-foot-4 two-guard spends time on the shelf for this one.

Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are also dealing with conditioning issues right now, which leaves the team in a bit of a pickle in terms of their rotation. According to coach Kerr, they have no other choice but to experiment (via Madeline Kenney of the East Bay Times):

“It means we’ll continue to look at different combinations and different lineups so we’ll have to adjust,” Kerr said.

Steve Kerr and the Warriors have been in this situation many times in the past, so it should not be an issue for them in the short-term.