Will Draymond Green meet Steve Kerr's expectations?

Draymond Green will finally be reinstated to the NBA. The controversial Golden State Warriors star has been suspended quite a lot after incidents with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic. He had to take some time to step away from the league to fully understand his actions' consequences. It even led to a conversation with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. All of this means that the forward can now play alongside the team once again after some time. But, Steve Kerr has his reservations, via NBCS.

“There can’t be an explanation that follows the apology. Then it’s not an apology… No more ‘buts.' An apology needs to be an apology… Then you learn from the apology,” the Warriors coach firmly declared.

It seems like Steve Kerr, along with a lot of fans in the league, has noticed this pattern. Draymond Green would constantly feel bad about his actions after getting hit with a penalty. The Warriors star would then repeat the same action anyway. It is worth noting that his swing on Jusuf Nurkic was just a few weeks removed from his headlock on Rudy Gobert.

The Warriors' big man seems to be contemplative of the situation. He supposedly was set on retirement but Adam Silver prevented him from doing so. Hopefully, he gets to change for the better without any more altercations like this in the future. His team will need him especially as they are suffering from breaking into the top eight seeds of the Western Conference standings.

There is hope for the very controversial Warriors star and he should be able to deliver the bare minimum.