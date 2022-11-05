Fans attending the Golden State Warriors’ last game against the New Orleans Pelicans were greeted with unfortunate news before the game. With the Dubs playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Steve Kerr and co. elected to rest most of his stars, including Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This practice of resting players has long been criticized by many fans.

Before their game, Steve Kerr address this rampant problem in the NBA. The Warriors head coach lamented the fact that fans that have paid to see the game don’t get to watch the best players play. However, Kerr also stressed that this is the unfortunate reality of playing an 82-game schedule. (via NBC Sports)

“I think about it all the time: People are spending good money to see a team, and then someone doesn’t play? That’s not something I’m ignorant to. I know that is painful… But, ultimately, the player’s health is the No. 1 factor in our team’s (Warriors) success and even in our fans’ satisfaction in the long run because we want to keep guys healthy throughout the season.”

Kerr also suggested a solution for the league: a 65-game season to reduce the amount of back-to-backs. However, the Warriors head coach also admitted that getting that idea approved is a bit of a long shot.

“Ideally, it’s a 65-game season and everybody plays every night. But good luck getting that passed. Maybe 70,”

The Warriors are hardly the only team to rest their stars during back-to-back games. As Kerr said, resting players during back-to-backs is important in order to prevent injuries and to keep their players fresh for a playoff run. Unfortunately, this comes at the expense of the fans watching the game. Hopefully, the league finds a healthy compromise between giving fans enjoyment and allowing teams to maximize their player’s health.