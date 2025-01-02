Before starting his press conference with the media, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined the New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson and others in sending their condolences to the victims’ families in Lousiana. The terror attack from a man killing 15 people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during the wee hours of New Year’s Day sent shockwaves across the country.

Kerr addressed the tragedy on Wednesday, per Warriors PR’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Before I start, I just want to offer condolences to everybody in New Orleans,” Steve Kerr said. “What a terrible happening today. So, to all the victims and family members, we’re all thinking about everybody with the Warriors. Just a devastating day for our country, and we’re all horrified and saddened and thinking about everybody there.”

Amidst professional athletes speaking out on the heinous attack that killed 15 people and injured 30 is New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

Davis issued his statement on the tragedy on New Year’s Day. He stated the following, per Saints.com’s John DeShazier.

“This is a national tragedy. I don’t think that there is a way that you can compartmentalize it,” Davis said. “I don’t think there’s a way that you can truly process it. I think you just try to manage it as best you can, and I think it’s to empathize with those who have been impacted and affected the most.

“There’s no way you’re going to be able to bring justice to the families of someone who lost a father, a mother, a sister, or a brother. There’s no way that you’re going to be able to bring them any type of solace. And so, all you can do is pray for them, try to be there for them as best you can, try to support them, allow officials and those who are in charge of handling these situations to do all the due diligence to get it fixed,” Davis concluded.

Zion Williamson sends prayers to New Orleans after terror attack

Pelicans star Zion Williamson addressed the New Orleans terror attack on social media. He posted the following, using a prayer hand emoji, to his X, formerly Twitter.

“Praying for our city and those impacted by the tragic events that took place early this morning,” Williamson said.

Williamson’s post was attached to a joint statement issued by the Pelicans and the Saints.

In their first game home at the Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans host the Wizards on Friday.