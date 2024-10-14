Outside of the Golden State Warriors' concerns about Stephen Curry's preseason finger injury, head coach Steve Kerr is still tinkering with lineups, trying to find the best way to utilize third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. Nearly one week from the start of the regular season, veterans such as Curry and Draymond Green are the only shoe-ins in Kerr's starting lineup.

Green, entering his 12th NBA season, will remain in the frontcourt as either a small-ball center or a power forward heading into 2024-25. This creates competition amongst the Warriors' forwards and centers for a starting job, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

“Starting is always good,” Kuminga said at Warriors Media Day. “It's easier to get into the flow of the game. You know exactly where you're fitting in. But for me, as long as whatever we do leads to winning, that's the most important thing.”

Kuminga at small forward would secure Green at power forward, with either Trayce Jackson-Davis or Kevin Looney starting at center. Last season, Jonathan played 96% of his minutes at the 4, according to Clean The Glass. And, when Kuminga started at small forward in Golden State's preseason opener, Kerr said the lineup was “not great” but was hopeful it could grow over time.

“The combination of athleticism and rim protection, defensively, has a chance to be really good,” Kerr said of that trio. “But it has to flow on the offensive side. We have to get spacing. We've got to make sure we can execute against what defenses will do against that group.”

The ripple effects of losing four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson to free agency over the summer are felt throughout the preseason by the starting five.

“It's got to be — ‘Who is going to be the 5? Who's the 4?' We know that Steph is the 1. But what's the combination,” Kerr said.

“This feels like a new beginning for us, whereas last year felt like an extension of who we already were. … It gives us a chance to reinvent ourselves a little bit.”

Will 2024-25 be Jonathan Kuminga's breakout season for Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors hope 2024-25 will be Jonathan Kuminga's breakout season. After averaging a career-best 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.7 steals in 26.3 minutes per game last season, Kuminga is on pace to improve his numbers, given the increased role Steve Kerr has in store for the 22-year-old forward.

However, slotting Kuminga into a starting small forward job will move Warriors veteran forward Andrew Wiggins to the bench. A permanent change could be horizon after their last exhibition matchup against the Lakers on Friday.