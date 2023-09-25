The Golden State Warriors have an abundance of All-NBA talent for the NBA season. But, the main conundrum in front of Steve Kerr is where he places Chris Paul among the other playmakers in the team. Currently, there still has not been a decision about whether or not he gets placed as a starter with Stephen Curry or on the bench. Kerr's latest statement unveiled his confusion, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“We basically have six starters, the way I look at it. And, only five can go each night,” the Warriors coach said about the abundance of stars in their roster.

Obviously, Stephen Curry will take the starting point guard spot of the team. Klay Thompson is also a surefire lock for the shooting guard position. Their forwards bear too much of an impact to be relegated to a bench role. Andrew Wiggins is just a few seasons removed from being an NBA All-Star selection. Meanwhile, Draymond Green, more than being the beating heart of the Warriors dynasty, brings a lot of rebounding, off-ball playmaking, and defensive versatility to the NBA team.

Steve Kerr may choose to play Paul in the starting lineup if he chooses to play small ball. But, that would mean losing crucial Kevon Looney minutes. They lose a lot of boards and options to box out if that would be the case. The Warriors mastermind just had this to say about this conundrum, “If this is gonna work, then everybody has to embrace it.”

Chris Paul has been known to work and improve the play styles of his younger teammates. He did so in the Oklahoma City Thunder system. He can do the same with the Warriors. Should he take the sixth-man role for the NBA franchise to get a ring?