After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season.

The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the Nets to pull off a massive comeback late in the game. A Royce O’Neale triple with 28.5 seconds left gave Brooklyn the 118-116 lead, and they held on to add more frustration to Golden State.

Kerr’s men fell to 23-24 in the standings with the loss. While they are still in the Play-in spots at no. 10 at this point, it is certainly not how the team thought their title-defense season would go.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kerr admitted that their inability to close games is a big issue they need to fix.

“We’re 23-24 for a reason. We’re not good enough to close games. We’ve got to get better. We make strides and it feels like we’re getting close and then we have a lapse,” Kerr shared, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Steve Kerr didn’t elaborate on how he plans to resolve that Warriors problem, but it is clear he’s not the only one frustrated. Even Stephen Curry himself urged the team to step up and get things done, especially in winnable games like Sunday’s.

There is no doubt the Warriors have incredible talent, but after the departures of several key players in the offseason, their depth has certainly suffered. Whether their current predicaments will force Golden State to make some trades remains to be seen, but they definitely have to do something.