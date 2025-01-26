With a 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors have now lost three of their past four games. Despite the tough stretch and Stephen Curry's recent struggles, Steve Kerr remains optimistic about his team's rest-of-season outlook.

In the loss to the Lakers, Curry shot just 4-of-17 from the field and scored just 13 points, all in the first half. After the game, Kerr promised that his team — particularly Curry — would bounce back. The veteran head coach wrote off the result as a bad night at the office.

“It happens occasionally,” Kerr told reporters, via 95.7 The Game. “Even to the best shooter on Earth. It's just part of the game. [Stephen Curry] had a tough night, but he'll bounce back.”

Curry's struggles extend beyond Saturday night. He has failed to reach 20 points in each of the team's last three losses and has shot just 31 percent from deep over his past five games.

The Warriors were without their third-leading scorer, Jonathan Kuminga, and second-best facilitator, Draymond Green, against the Lakers. Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 20 points in the game, while Brandin Podziemski added 17 off the bench.

Without Green, the Warriors failed to stop Anthony Davis, who scored a game-high 36 points in the paint. LeBron James added 25 points and 12 assists, and the Lakers won their third straight and fifth in their last six games.

Steve Kerr blamed Warriors' loss to Lakers on second half shortcomings

Besides just Curry, Kerr felt that the entire team failed to show up in the second half. The head coach pointed out the poor second half, particularly their turnovers, as the reason behind the loss.

“We got 46 threes up — 17 more than they did. We know we have to be a good three-point shooting team to win… I thought we played a great first half. I thought we got really good shots [and] there was a great flow to the game. But [in the] second half, we had some costly turnovers and just couldn't get anything going offensively.”

For as confident as Kerr is, time is running out for the Warriors to right the ship. Green and Kuminga remain sidelined for the time being with just three weeks remaining until the All-Star break.

After 45 games, Golden State remains near .500, but its loss to the Lakers dropped it to 22-23. The team is currently in 11th place in the Western Conference, one game out of the play-in tournament.

The Warriors will not play again until Jan. 28 against the Utah Jazz. It will be the third game of their current six-game home stand that concludes on Feb. 3 against the Orlando Magic.