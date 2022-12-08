By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Steve Kerr shared a heartfelt message to Brittney Griner on behalf of the Golden State Warriors shortly after the United States government secured her release from 10 months of unjust detainment in Russia.

“Brittney, I just want to tell you on behalf of the entire Warriors organization, we are so thrilled for you and your family,” Kerr said. We can’t imagine what you’ve been through this last close to a year. Unbelievable perseverance that you’ve shown just to make it through your time in Russia. We’re so happy you’re coming home.”

The Warriors head coach, an outspoken advocate for Griner’s release dating back to her initial arrest last February, went on to thank the entire basketball community and government officials for bringing the eight-time WNBA All-Star home.

“I also want to say thanks to the entire WNBA community and NBA community,” Kerr said. “So many players across both leagues have kept this issue at the forefront, and kept the pressure on our government to continue to fight for you, Brittney. And I want to thank our government officials for making this happen as well. Much love. We’re so thrilled for you and your family, as I said, and welcome home.”

Welcome home, BG 🧡 pic.twitter.com/CidHJ6VBJh — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 8, 2022

President Joe Biden announced the long-awaited news Thursday morning, speaking with Griner by phone from the Oval Office along with her wife, Cherelle, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the “Merchant of Death,” who’d been in United States custody since 2010.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Griner, 32, was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow on February 17th after law enforcement found her carrying a vaporizer cartridge that contained hashish oil, an illegal substance in Russia. She was convicted of drug charges over the summer and sentenced to nine years in prison, recently being transferred to a harsh Russian penal colony, increasing the urgency of government efforts to end her detainment.

Kerr had previously denounced the circumstances of Griner’s imprisonment, lamenting her status of getting “caught up as a pawn in a political game” as Russia wages war on Ukraine and further antagonizes opposing Western governments. The Warriors have been loudly and publicly calling for her release for months, including before the 2022-23 season opener when Stephen Curry, addressing the Chase Center crowd at halfcourt, appealed for the Biden Administration to bring her back to the U.S.

Welcome home, BG!