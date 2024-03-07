Trayce Jackson-Davis was not at all a slouch back when he ravaged the Big Ten Conference with the Indiana Hoosiers. He was always a threat to everyone in college basketball. So, it came as a shock to him and to many that he fell a lot in the 2023 NBA Draft. Now, he has kept that chip intact on his shoulder and even had an insane game against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks. This awesome performance turned the head of Gary Payton II.
When asked about a certain social media post by Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gary Payton II had a very simple response, via Warriors on NBCS.
“I promise you, they're regretting it now because he's playing like a third year. He's picking up things a lot and when, you know, you've got the greatest on your side, it's kind of easy to fall in line and get a feel of how OGs play,” he declared.
The tweet shown to the Warriors guard was one posted during the night of the 2023 NBA Draft. “Ya'll will regret it. I promise you,” were the words of the aspiring draftee before he landed with the Warriors. Since then, he has been on an upward trajectory due to the help of Steve Kerr along with other coaches and teammates.
Payton added that there was something different that set TJD and other Warriors' young guns apart.
“He understands and he knows who to get the ball to and how to protect each other's backs, he's learning every day and going uphill. It's great to see that from all our young guys,” he said.
All of his efforts and psychotic work ethic are now slowly paying off as the Warriors inch closer to the postseason.
Warriors demolish the Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo was doing the best that he could to close the huge gap between the Bucks and the Warriors. He scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and even dished out six assists. But, only Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis Jr. managed to back him up.
The Warriors, on the other hand, saw Stephen Curry pop off but involve his teammates a lot more. Curry had 29 points while leading the team with eight rebounds. He also saw five other players reach double-digit scoring numbers. Brandin Podziemski and Payton were also just a bucket away from extending this list. But, it was not just the offense that set the Warriors apart. They blazed up for 32 points in the fourth quarter while also just allowing nine points from their opponents.
This was a big bounce-back performance after losing by 52 points to the Boston Celtics.