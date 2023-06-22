After it was revealed that the Golden State Warriors are trading for Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers playmaker Tyrese Haliburton couldn't help but bring back one of the funniest memories he has about Paul and the Dubs.

Back in January 2018 during a Warriors game against the Houston Rockets–with whom CP3 played from 2017 to 2019–Kerr and Paul had a meme-worthy encounter that quickly went viral. After the Dubs head coach said something to the playmaker from the opposing bench, Paul pointed at him and laughed. However, what's hilarious is that after he turned his head, the veteran quickly scowled and lost his smile. It gave birth to the famous “Fake Laugh” meme that is still being brought up whenever Paul faces Kerr and his Warriors.

This video of Chris Paul and Steve Kerr just became 20x funnier pic.twitter.com/GSPkjW18pD — Chi☀️ (@therechigoes) June 22, 2023

Now that Chris Paul is set to become part of the Warriors under Steve Kerr's tutelage, Tyrese Haliburton remembered the meme and told the fans to bring it out.

Tweet that CP/Kerr meme ASAP🤣🤣 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 22, 2023

For what it's worth, the Pacers star didn't really need to make the request. After all, the said meme actually went viral right after the news of the trade surfaced. Plenty of fans trolled Paul and the Warriors for it, with many expressing their “excitement” on how CP3 and Kerr will work together.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To recall, when asked about the “Fake Laugh” incident, Paul said he did it “Cause wasn't s**t funny.”

Anyway, since Haliburton want it, here are fans tweeting about the CP-Kerr meme and sharing their reactions about it:

When Chris Paul sees Steve Kerr for the first time after the trade pic.twitter.com/TbbxENpB61 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) June 22, 2023

nahh this is funny between Chris Paul and Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/4yjPjxKqop — Grace (@gracesporttakes) June 22, 2023

Steve Kerr won’t be laughing like this when Chris Paul forces him to be a starter alongside Curry pic.twitter.com/LhqsiL1CGP — Saransh (@saransh_s1) June 22, 2023

Fun days are (probably) waiting for the Warriors.