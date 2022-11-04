Vince Carter hits Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid 4-game skid

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on a four-game slide, and former NBA star Vince Carter knows exactly what’s wrong with them.

Speaking on NBA Today, Carter noted that defense and fouling are two major issues the Warriors need to address. More than those problems, however, the Dubs have a bigger concern: teams are no longer scared of them.

According to Carter, while players have some hesitation attacking them before, it’s no longer the case. As a result, the weaknesses in their defense are being exploited.

“Teams right now are not afraid of the Golden State Warriors,” Carter explained. “When the Warriors usually come to town, you see some hesitancy … [but now] you don’t see that, you see guys going at stars and it is exposing their defense.”

True enough, Vince Carter makes a good point here. It does look like the Dubs have lost their edge that made them really difficult to beat before, as they are now even struggling to close tight games that they usually had no hard time doing in the past.

The lack of fear on the Warriors that Carter said was evident in Golden State’s latest loss against the bottom-ranked Orlando Magic. The Dubs were so close to winning, but against a young team with less experience, they faltered.

Maybe what Golden State is experiencing is just a minor slump as they try to figure out how to make all their other pieces work. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that the team has to do something sooner rather than later if they want to avoid falling to a massive losing record that would be difficult to turn around. As things stand prior to Friday’s games, they are 3-6 on the season.