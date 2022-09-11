Tim Hardaway finally got his orange jacket on Saturday night. It was a momentous occasion as the Golden State Warriors icon saw himself enshrined in the esteemed Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and naturally, Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond had to share the moment with him.

The Warriors’ famed Run TMC trio were on stage together as Hardaway delivered his acceptance speech. As expected, the former five-time All-Star point guard had to show his appreciation for Mullin and Mitchell for all that they have done for him in his career (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. Run TMC. Legendary, baby. We was legendary,” Hardaway said. “When I came to the NBA those two guys taught me everything. How to be a pro. How to take care of myself. And they would ask me, ‘Tim, how great do you really wanna be?’ See, Mully and Rock, they made me who I am today. And Run TMC, man, we were ahead of our time.”

It does seem like they were. Perhaps even more frustrating is the fact that they played just two years together before the Warriors decided to break them up. Run TMC is indeed one of the biggest what-ifs in franchise history.

What is clear, however, is how much gratitude Hardaway has for his two former teammates:

“Chris, Mitch, you will always be family to me,” he continued. “We did everything together during our time with the Warriors. I cherish those years. I cherish our friendship. Thank you.”

Tim Hardaway spent six memorable seasons with the Warriors before he was traded to the Miami Heat. He also had brief stints with the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets, and the Indiana Pacers towards the tail end of his 13-year NBA career. A five-time All-NBA point guard, Hardaway holds career averages of 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.6 steals in 867 games played.