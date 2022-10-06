What Warriors players really think of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident

In a world where news is reported through social media in piecemeal servings, it’s difficult to believe what is true and what is not. Such was the case with the reported altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

It was a surprise when The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted that Green had struck Poole during practice. It was an even greater shock when Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Poole’s attitude had irked some of his teammates leading up to the skirmish. However, Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala was quick to dispel Haynes’ report that casts shade on Poole’s character.

Now, Haynes has backtracked a bit on his first report, clarifying that no Warriors players felt as if Draymond Green was justified in throwing a punch towards Jordan Poole.

Haynes wrote: “Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected.”

Draymond Green isn’t the most level-headed player, that’s for sure, but it remains unclear as to why he felt angry enough that he felt the need to strike his teammate physically. Of course Green deserved to receive some form of discipline after such an inexcusable action, but now, people are running away with the narrative that Jordan Poole had become a tad more prideful due to his impending expensive contract extension.

But if credible sources such as Iguodala, who have access to all things behind the scenes, are saying otherwise, then it’d be best for everyone to reserve their judgment in the court of public opinion before the story gets a bit more clarity.

Nevertheless, the Warriors have weathered chemistry issues before, one that also involved Draymond Green. Almost everyone remembers the time when Green screamed at former teammate Kevin Durant’s face, telling him that the Warriors didn’t need his services because they already won a championship without him. The Warriors recovered to make the NBA Finals that year, only coming up short due to injury problems that stopped their bid for a three-peat right in its tracks.

With the Warriors set to make key contract decisions on Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, whether this incident affects anything in that regard will be something to look out for.