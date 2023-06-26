Iman Shumpert had countless battles against Draymond Green during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so he knows very well how crucial the defensive maestro is to the Golden State Warriors.

With Green recently opting out of his $27.6 million player option with the Warriors, Gilbert Arenas, co-host Josiah Johnson and Shumpert discussed his role with Golden State and why they cannot let him walk away. Shumpert reminisced his experience playing Green and the Warriors and emphasized the often overlooked impact of the veteran forward to the Dubs.

“I never felt like he was going to not know the coverages. … He was barking everything out that we're doing. Somebody that pay attention to detail like that, watch film like that, they're very important,” Shumpert explained during his appearance on the “No Chill” podcast, via ClutchPoints.

The former NBA playmaker added that he was actually surprised to see Draymond Green opt out of his player option with the Warriors. While it doesn't mean that Dray is leaving, especially with the Dubs determined to re-sign him, Iman Shumpert highlighted that just the idea of losing him could be troublesome for Golden State.

Should Green really leave the Warriors, Shumpert noted that “their danger wears off a little bit.”

It remains to be seen if Golden State can keep Green this offseason, though it's worth noting that the 33-year-old has said before that he wants to be a Warrior for life and retire with the team.

Green is expected to garner plenty of interest in free agency, though, with the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies recently being linked to him.