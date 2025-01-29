The Golden State Warriors (22-23) are in one heck of a bind. They know their chances of achieving worthwhile success this season rest on the shooting hand of a healthy Stephen Curry. Though, the team is outside the NBA Play-In Tournament and cannot afford to look at the bigger picture right now. Injury management is a daunting scenario for a sub-.500 squad, but head coach Steve Kerr is taking caution on Tuesday.

Curry is inactive versus the Utah Jazz (10-34) due to his ongoing knee issue. This the first game of a back-to-back, with the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder arriving in the Chase Center on Wednesday, so the Warriors are making a business decision. Kerr is expressing optimism for the four-time champion's status against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll play tomorrow,” he said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. In the past, the Dubs would be expected to handle a last-place team even without their top star. But the uncertainty surrounding the supporting cast is a huge reason why this franchise finds itself in a precarious position past the midway point of the campaign.

Warriors lack sufficient difference-makers

The Dennis Schroder acquisition is not working out, Buddy Hield is erratic and Brandin Podziemski is in the midst of a sophomore slump. There are other issues, including Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga's health, but these guards must take some of the pressure off No. 30. Defenses do not have to constantly worry about multiple Warriors players, allowing them to focus significant energy in containing Stephen Curry.

The 2022 Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP has scored less than 20 points in three of his last four games. When Curry is not on the court, the abundance of problems afflicting Golden State are naturally exposed even further. Andrew Wiggins is a two-way force, but he will need some help.

Utah has lost six straight and nine of its last 10, making it an ideal opponent. Even so, Curry's 22.3 points per game and 40.3 percent 3-point shooting will be missed. Warriors-Jazz tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.