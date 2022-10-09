While punching Jordan Poole has landed Draymond Green in hot water, it likely won’t be a factor when it comes to deciding his future with the Golden State Warriors.

A agent interviewed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed as much, noting that money could be what breaks up Dray and the only NBA franchise he has known his entire career.

For those not in the know, Green is eligible for a contract extension before the 2022-23 season starts. If he doesn’t get an extension, he could opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent. Now here’s where the issue lies: Dray reportedly wants a four-year, maximum extension and is willing to head to free agency to get the deal he wants, while the Warriors are said to be ready to take that risk in negotiations.

Punching Poole is basically out of the equation, as Green’s future with the Warriors will always likely depend on the Warriors’ willingness to pay him.

“If they lose Dray, it’ll be because of the money more than the punch,” the anonymous agent said. “Maybe I’m underselling the incident, but [if they don’t want to pay him], I think that was the case before the punch too.”

It remains to be seen what the Warriors plan to do with Draymond Green, though the execs interviewed by Pincus noted that it’s unlikely Golden State will do anything drastic because of it. The belief is Dray and the Dubs are going to continue their partnership and move on from the debacle–that is at least this 2022-23 season.