RUMOR: Draymond Green ‘knocked out’ Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle, per Stephen A. Smith

Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole during a recent Golden State Warriors practice was caught on camera. What the leaked video didn’t show, however, is the aftermath of the blow.

If Stephen A. Smith’s revelation is true, though, the fight was worse than what many initially imagined.

According to Stephen A., Green’s punch was so strong that he “knocked out” Poole.

“I was told [Jordan Poole] was knocked out. That’s how vicious the blow was,” Smith said on ESPN.

Now we’re not sure who Stephen A. Smith’s source is and how reliable they are. Nonetheless, it is definitely a bad look for Draymond Green and the Warriors if the said claim is true.

As every NBA fan knows by now, the Warriors decided not to suspend Green and simply fined him instead. Jordan Poole was said to be involved in the decision, with the Dubs getting his approval to have the veteran forward suit up in opening night.

"I was told [Jordan Poole] was knocked out. That's how vicious the blow was."@stephenasmith on Draymond Green's punchpic.twitter.com/msBcYFSxsN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2022

Poole has allegedly yet to forgive Green for punching him, and if we’re to believe Smith’s report, then it is easy to see why that is the case. However, knocked out or not, it’s pretty hard to quickly forgive the person who did it and move on from the incident.

The Warriors are tying to leave the incident behind them as they gear up for their title defense this 2022-23 season. Unfortunately for them, it will surely be a hot topic moving forward, especially when the season begins and Green and Poole have to play alongside each other.