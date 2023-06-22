Outside of Victor Wembanyama going to the San Antonio Spurs via this coming Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, there isn't another prediction that is universally believed to be virtually sealed to happen. For the Golden State Warriors, they can turn heads by using their No. 19 pick in the first round to get UCLA basketball star Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez is rumored to have impressed the Warriors in workouts. While he's not expected to be a top-10 pick, Jaquez has seemingly improved his stock to the point that he's been invited by the NBA to be inside the Green Room on draft day — a sign that he's expected to go in the first round — according to Sean Deveny of Heavy.

But which team was so duly impressed by Jaquez? It has been known around the league that the Warriors, who have pick No. 19, were impressed with the maturity and polish in Jaquez’s game. There is a chance that Jaquez is gone before that, though, with the Lakers a potential landing spot at No. 17 (and the Heat at No. 18).

At 22 years old, Jaquez is a relatively old NBA Draft prospect, but his experience could and should make it easier for him to carve out a role in the pros. Jaquez played four years with the UCLA Bruins from 2019 to 2023 and during his time with the team, he averaged 13.4 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He is someone who can provide the Warriors — or whichever team that takes him — a little bit of everything.

In Brett Siegel's latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is projected to go to the Indiana Pacers at No. 26 overall.