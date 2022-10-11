Warriors rumors: Jordan Poole could sign extension ‘in the next week’ following Draymond Green fracas

The Golden State Warriors are experiencing firsthand what the costly price of winning actually is. Not only do the Warriors have to deal with the potential financial complications that await them with the impending extensions to Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green, they also have to weather internal franchise turmoil after Green rocked Poole with a haymaker that drew an uproar from the entire NBA world.

However, it seems as if the Warriors are ready to tick off an item in their checklist. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors could sign Jordan Poole to a hefty extension in the next week or so.

“It does seem like it’s getting close. Steve Kerr, in a moment of maybe too much transparency as far as the front office might be concerned last night, said in his postgame, ‘There’s a reason Jordan’s in this moment. There’s a reason he was able to handle it’, and then he says ‘And there’s a reason he’s about to sign a big contract extension — pause — hopefully,” Slater said in The Athletic NBA Show podcast.

“But I do expect a contract extension to happen in the next week. Maybe Jordan is waiting for that to finally speak to us about the entire saga that has been this entire 10-day period for him.”

Jordan Poole broke out in the 2021-22 season, averaging 18.5 points and 4.0 assists a night in 76 games (51 starts), playing a huge role amid Klay Thompson’s return from injuries. The 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft cemented himself as the best player in the Warriors’ fledging young core of prospects.

And with a comparable player in Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro receiving a four-year $130 million extension, Poole’s grind is about to pay off for him immensely.

It remains to be seen whether the Warriors could mend the fences between Poole and Draymond Green. Nevertheless, it’ll be quite interesting where the Warriors go from here.

The 32-year old forward has been a crucial part of the Warriors’ identity over the past decade, providing defense and playmaking as a perfect complement to Stephen Curry. But this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back with regards to Green’s relationship with the team, especially with luxury tax complications looming. And with Jordan Poole still only 23 years old, the Warriors could be making the smart bet sticking with the young gun.