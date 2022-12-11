By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

For Golden State Warriors fans, there were plenty of reasons to smile after their masterful win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga’s poised play – recognized by Stephen Curry himself – is clearly one of the biggest.

Steph Curry was asked about the continued progression of Kuminga after a solid showing against the Celtics. The Warriors point guard responded with praise validating the turn the sophomore is making.

“When you get to a point where things aren’t going your way, you have to decide: are you going to commit to what you’re being asked to do? What winning basketball is, be rewarded for that. … Control what you can control out there and be rewarded for that. I think he’s flipped that switch.”

It’s clear that Jonathan Kuminga has all the physical tools to become an impact player for the Warriors. But for a player as young and raw as he is, a lot of the battle is mental. Golden State has done its best to try to imprint the team-first mantra onto their former lottery pick and, according to Steph Curry, he’s finally buying in now more than ever.

“Coach has put his trust and put him out there and he’s showing that he’s trustworthy in terms of impacting the flow of the game … He didn’t get any minutes in the Finals last year against that team. He watched them. He belonged out there tonight, you can kind of really feel that,” Stephen Curry continued.

"He's showing that he's trustworthy in terms of impacting the flow of the game… He didn't get any minutes in the Finals last year against that team. He belonged out there tonight, you can kind of really feel that." Steph Curry on Jonathan Kuminga 💯pic.twitter.com/iojD7dAgfm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

Kuminga’s stat line against the Celtics doesn’t jump out at you. He finished 14 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

It’s the seamless fit into the Warriors’ system that matters more than any raw numbers – and he has certainly exhibited that in his last couple of outings.

Hearing Stephen Curry affirm what the eye test says is the most legitimate stamp of approval in the Bay Area.