Everyone thought that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were going to be with the Golden State Warriors for the entirety of their careers. These three players have been together every single season, winning four titles since 2015. All good things come to an end, and Thompson has decided to depart the golden trio, joining the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

The Warriors are now transitioning into a new era, one in which Curry and Green only have a few years left to truly make an impact on this franchise. As long as they are healthy, the Warriors are confident that they can win at the highest level possible with Steph, which is why general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his front office have been aggressive with putting capable talents around Curry. That is why De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson joined Golden State in free agency.

Aside from all the trade conversations surrounding the Warriors and which star players they could look to pursue, Curry has become a key subject of discussion regarding his contract with the organization he has called home for 15 years. It truly seems like Steph is one of those players who will follow in the footsteps of Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kobe Bryant by playing for the same franchise his entire career, especially since he is, and will always be, the face of the Warriors.

Curry is eligible to extend his contract by an extra year this offseason. He is currently under contract through the 2025-26 season before he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The Warriors don't see this as a viable option, as Dunleavy recently stated that he fully expects Curry to be with this franchise until he retires, despite the notion from NBA fans that Steph could leave in his final years.

“We will talk about that too. I mean, look, that guy, whatever he wants,” Dunleavy said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “I'd say, pretty confident he'll be a Warrior for life.”

Dunleavy did mention that the Warriors are still in the process of figuring out what their roster will look like heading into training camp, which is why contract situations and possible extensions will be worked on in due time. Interestingly enough, Dunleavy also said that the organization has a desire to keep Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga on new contracts as well.

If Curry were to receive an extension this offseason, it would be a one-year, $62.6 million contract for the 2026-27 season. However, if Curry is to wait until next summer, he will be eligible to receive a two-year, $$130 million extension, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks.

When Steph is ready to discuss an extension with the Warriors, those conversations will be had. Dunleavy and the front office appear to be willing to give the superstar whatever he wants, which is why Curry will very likely remain with the Warriors through the conclusion of his career.