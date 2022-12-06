By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

It’s nothing new to see Stephen Curry highlights go viral. But his latest clip sparked debates on whether or not it was even humanly possible. A video circulated of the Golden State Warriors point guard draining not one, not two, but five full-court heaves in a row at the team’s practice facility.

The playful spot with Sports Illustrated was confirmed to be fake. But for people to think there was a chance for it to be real is a testament to how highly fans regard Steph Curry’s otherworldly shooting abilities. After all, if there was anyone who could do something borderline impossible, it’ll be the greatest shooter of all-time.

That’s exactly how Curry felt when asked about the matter after their 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

“I’ll let them be the judge of that,” Steph Curry joked about people still believing the video was legit.

“But it’s an ultimate compliment to probably be amazed by it but not think it’s outlandish that it could be or couldn’t be real. We had some fun with it. The Sports Illustrated team coming with some heat.”

There’s probably no other played that would’ve had a shred of credibility enough to cast doubt on such a video like Stephen Curry. In all fairness to him, he reportedly did make a couple of them during the shoot, which he hilariously blames for his cold shooting night against the Pacers.

“I did make two of them though just in case anyone was wondering. Guess I used them all then and didn’t make any tonight.”

Steph on the fake Sports Illustrated Video: pic.twitter.com/vhrji2yDQN — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 6, 2022

NBA defenders everywhere breathed a sigh of relief knowing they won’t have to pick Steph Curry up from 90 feet away next time they play.